Bring Your Mac Display Up to Ergonomic Viewing with this Discounted Curve Riser Monitor Stand

Work more efficiently and with less discomfort with a monitor riser for your iMac or Studio Display. Today, the Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand is down to just $60.79 from its original price of $80 on Amazon.

The Twelve South Curve Riser is a great addition to your Apple setup. It can elevate your Studio Display or iMac to ergonomic levels to ease the discomfort in your eyes, neck, and back. With less shoulder and neck strain you can work for longer without compromising your health. Pair it with a MacBook and you can seamlessly create a dual display and a streamlined look.

The monitor stand is made from premium aluminum. Underneath the stand is storage space for hubs, drives, storage cables, and personal gear and enough room to promote cooling airflow. At nearly $20 off, the riser is more than worth it as your next purchase. Buy it today!