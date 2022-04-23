BTS Dance routines arrive on Apple Fitness+

New dance routine workouts are now available for Apple Fitness+ users to mark International Dance Day.

Dance routines, notably ones from Korean pop idol band BTS have appeared on the fitness service. Choreography moves for songs ‘Life Goes On’, ‘Butter’, ‘MIC Drop’, ‘Permission to Dance’, ‘DNA’ and ‘Boy With Luv’ can be followed for those who want to move along with the tracks.

Other dance routines include traditional rhythms from Indian pop, tango and cumbia, as well as songs that evoke joy. In addition, the service has gained several playlists for single artists, including Queen, ABBA and BTS for strength, HIIT and dance, respectively.

On a side note, Apple Watch users can participate in the International Dance Day event by finishing a 20-minute or more dance workout. In line with this the Cupertino-based company will be offering 6 20-minute workout sessions in R&B, Throwback Hits, Upbeat Anthems and Latin Grooves categories.