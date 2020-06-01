Budget 9″ and 10.8″ Apple iPads in works

Apple last updated the budget iPad in 2019 by increasing the screen size from 9.7 inches to 10.2 inches. The company also added the proprietary Smart Connector to support its Smart Keyboard. However, the internals of the iPad did not change – it continues to use the old Apple’s A10 Fusion chip.



The price of the 10.2” iPad is the most interesting aspect – it costs just $329 – a real good deal. However, it looks like Apple is planning even more interesting new products – a new 10.8” iPad to replace the 10.2” and a new 8.5” or 9” iPad Mini. According to Kuo, these new iPads will launch in the second half of 2020 or early 2021.



However, we would not be surprised if some of the product releases were postponed to 2021 due to the covid-19 global pandemic. But given the fact that the newer iPads in question are not going to be drastically different in terms of display tech or design, we can expect them to release this year as well.



Apple could however postpone some of its product launches like the iPad Air with Mini-LED display and 14.1” MacBook Pro. Also, the new 10.8” and 9” iPads in question will reportedly use Apple’s A12 Bionic chip which is a powerhouse. However, it will not be as fast as the upcoming A14 Bionic chip with the iPhone 12.



But given the fact that the 10.8” iPad and the 9” iPad will be budget iPads – probably even sticking around the $329 price tag, the use of the old A12 Bionic chip sounds more than good. The new iPads will strengthen the already strong Apple’s tablet lineup. There is no other tablet on the market that comes close to the iPad in terms of performance, apps, design, ease-of-use, and price.

