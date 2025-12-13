News

Budget-Friendly Bundles Coming To YouTube TV Next Year

By Samantha Wiley
Budget-Friendly Bundles Coming To YouTube TV Next Year

YouTube announced that YouTube TV is going to be revamped with over 10 TV packages that are specific to genres next year, and it will be budget-friendly compared to the current YouTube TV version we have, which has a subscription price set at $82.99 monthly.


Packages for family, news, entertainment, sports, and other genres will be offered in a package, like the YouTube Sports Plan, where streaming networks like FS1, NBC, and ESPN are included. No information has been announced yet by YouTube regarding the prices of these plans or the channels that are particularly included.

Budget-Friendly Bundles Coming To YouTube TV Next Year

There are over a hundred channels on YouTube TV. Christian Oestlien, VP of YouTube subscriptions, states that the goal of the company is to give users control over their viewing preferences. Plans for YouTube TV will have the majority of the same features as a base subscription for YouTube TV, such as key plays, multiview, fantasy view, and unlimited DVR.


Latest News
Shazam Rolling Out New Feature ‘Popular Segments’
Shazam Rolling Out New Feature ‘Popular Segments’
1 Min Read
New Firmware For AirPods Pro 2 and 3 Released
New Firmware For AirPods Pro 2 and 3 Released
1 Min Read
The Beats Studio Buds+ is $20 Off
The Beats Studio Buds+ is $20 Off
1 Min Read
12th-gen iPad May Be Powered by A19 Chip Used in the iPhone 17
12th-gen iPad May Be Powered by A19 Chip Used in the iPhone 17
1 Min Read
Code For Next-Gen Apple Studio Display Suggests A19 Chip, ProMotion, and Support For HDR
Code For Next-Gen Apple Studio Display Suggests A19 Chip, ProMotion, and Support For HDR
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is 25% Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is 25% Off
1 Min Read
Safari Technology Preview 223 Released By Apple
Safari Technology Preview 223 Released By Apple
1 Min Read
Get Free 3 Months of Apple Arcade When You Buy and Redeem an Apple Gift Card
Get Free 3 Months of Apple Arcade When You Buy and Redeem an Apple Gift Card
1 Min Read
Jeff Williams Joining Board Of Directors At Disney
Jeff Williams Joining Board Of Directors At Disney
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iFixit Introduces Free Repair App for iOS with an AI-Powered Assistant
iFixit Introduces Free Repair App for iOS with an AI-Powered Assistant
1 Min Read
Four New Games Coming to Apple Arcade Next Year
Four New Games Coming to Apple Arcade Next Year
1 Min Read
Lost your password?