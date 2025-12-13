Budget-Friendly Bundles Coming To YouTube TV Next Year

YouTube announced that YouTube TV is going to be revamped with over 10 TV packages that are specific to genres next year, and it will be budget-friendly compared to the current YouTube TV version we have, which has a subscription price set at $82.99 monthly.



Packages for family, news, entertainment, sports, and other genres will be offered in a package, like the YouTube Sports Plan, where streaming networks like FS1, NBC, and ESPN are included. No information has been announced yet by YouTube regarding the prices of these plans or the channels that are particularly included.

There are over a hundred channels on YouTube TV. Christian Oestlien, VP of YouTube subscriptions, states that the goal of the company is to give users control over their viewing preferences. Plans for YouTube TV will have the majority of the same features as a base subscription for YouTube TV, such as key plays, multiview, fantasy view, and unlimited DVR.