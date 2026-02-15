News

Budget-Friendly Bundles Introduced By YouTube TV

By Samantha Wiley
Budget-Friendly Bundles Introduced By YouTube TV

YouTube will be separating YouTube TV to certain plans that let subscribers pay less money for a smaller channel selection. Over 10 plans have been added across Entertainment, News, Family and Sports which are priced at about $11 up to $28 that’s way below the monthly rate of $82.99.


New subscribers will gain access to a 10-day trial and receive lower prices for their first 3 months to one year. Current subscribers are able to downgrade to a more budget-friendly plan of their choice for YouTube TV. The new plans will still come with YouTube TV benefits, like sharing content to 6 members in one account, unlimited DVR, and add-ons can likewise be bought.

YouTube TV was released back in 2017 in April with a price set at $35 charged monthly. The cost has doubled over the past few years with the most recent increase implemented in December, raising the price at $82.99 monthly from $72.99.


