Budget-Friendly ChatGPT Sub Tier With Ads Introduced By OpenAI

By Samantha Wiley
A new budget-friendly subscription for ChatGPT Go has been announced by OpenAI, and it’s globally available. For users in the United States, the price is set monthly at $8. The subscription gives the user extra access to the latest model made by OpenAI, GPT-5.2.


ChatGPT Go has been available in countries like India. The company also has plans to start testing ads in tiers on ChatGPT Go and the free version for users who are logged in the United States in the next few weeks, while ChatGPT Pro and Plus will stay ad-free.

OpenAI states that the ads will not affect answers that ChatGPT will make for their users, and they assure that conversations made with the AI will stay private, and data will never be sold to advertisers on the platform. The company also states that a paid subscription will always exist for ChatGP which will remain ad-free.


