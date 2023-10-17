Budget Vision Pro won’t have external display

A lower-cost Vision Pro will likely not have an external display and a less powerful chip, according to Mark Gurman.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman claims that Apple will have a budget-friendly version of the upcoming Apple Vision Pro. This model is believed to have a price tag of $1,500 to $2,500 after an internal discussion. Gurman believes that some hardware had to be compromised to arrive at the desired price point.

Some of the changes include an iPhone-based processor instead of a Mac chip and lower-resolution display. It’s believed that the external display might be left off for the budget version as well. To iterate, the EyeSight feature puts up an image of the user’s eyes on the external display to allow for social interaction. Removing this could lead to savings on several sensors and cameras.

Apple’s last announcement is that the Vision Pro will be released ‘early next year.