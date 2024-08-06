Butterfly keyboard payout processing soon

MacBook with butterfly keyboard owners will receive their claim payments soon.

Six years after the class action lawsuit for the flawed butterfly keyboard was filed, Apple is set to release the settlement money for owners affected by the issue. In 2022, Apple agreed in court to have a $50M settlement package for the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and MacBoook owners with the keyboard. The affected models are believed to be from the years 2015 through 2019. A year after the launch, there were multiple complaints surrounding the keyboard mechanism, and Apple promptly changed the design in 2019 to ‘Magic Keyboard.’ A significant portion of the users claim that there were sticky keys, stuck characters, and even keyboard failure for some.

The final settlement would not cover all users, with varying compensation depending on what was replaced, e.g., keycaps, top case, and up to $395 depending on the repair.