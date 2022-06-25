Buy Apple’s Powerful M1 Mac Mini at $129 Off

The latest model Mac mini may be small, but it’s packed with a powerful processor and can complete tasks with the best of them. Today, you can grab the Apple M1 Mac mini for just $569.99 from its original price of $700 on Amazon.

The compact macOS desktop sports 256GB internal storage and 8GB of memory alongside the M1 chip. The processor puts the mini desktop computer into a mid-range device capable of completing most tasks and games, including intensive video editing and more.

The M1 Mac mini is small enough that it’s unobtrusive, and it can be brought to any part of the house or even outside. As far as connectivity is concerned, you have a plethora of popular input options, including a Gigabit ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, HDMI, two USB-A ports and two Thunderbolt ports.

The M1 Mac mini rarely gets a discount, so grab the opportunity and buy one at a $129 price off today!