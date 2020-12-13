Buy the 4th Gen Echo and Two Hue Smart Bulbs Bundle at $60 Off

Make your home smarter with the bundled deal that includes an all-new Echo and two Philips Hue LED Smart Bulbs. Today, they’re down to just $69.99 from the original price of $129.98 on Amazon. That’s an amazing 46% off!

The all-new 4th gen Amazon Echo works as a smart assistant, hub and speaker system in one. The new look belies great additions such as dual tweeters and an upward firing woofer for clear highs and dynamic mids.

The Philips Hue zigbee bulbs that come with the bundle work seamlessly with the Echo. You can use voice commands to control the lights and enjoy a hands-free experience.

Setup is relatively easy- just plug the bulbs, open the Echo and ask Alexa to discover the devices. Name the bulb and you’ll be able to use it immediately.

Automate your home with smart lights and a new Echo assistant at nearly half off today!