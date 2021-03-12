Buy the AirPods Max in Pink while supplies last

Amazon now has the recently-released AirPods Max in Pink in stock with a $549 price tag. Before, the only available colors for the AirPods Max was Silver, Sky Blue and Space Gray.

The New Apple AirPods Max – Pink has the same hardware as the rest, with a custom-designed dynamic driver bringing high-fidelity tunes through the headphones.

It’s also equipped with Active Noise Cancellation for extra immersion when you’re consuming content, e.g., watching Apple TV+, YouTube or Netflix, working out on Fitness+ or listening to your favorite tunes on Apple Music or Spotify.

What’s noteworthy is that the AirPods Max has transparency mode for when you need to be aware of your surroundings. On the other hand, spatial audio tracks and provides a realistic theatre-like experience not found on other headphones.

A single full charge lasts an impressive 20 hours. Storage is just a matter of folding and putting the AirPods Max on the slim Smart Case.

Buy the newly available AirPods Max in Pink today!