Buy the GoPro Karma Grip for $100 Off

Have a GoPro Hero5, Hero6 or the Hero7 and want to take your video capture to the next level?
The GoPro Karma Grip will be exactly what you need. It’s an official accessory for the Hero7 to Hero5 Black. Today, the stabilizer is currently $100 off, down to just $199.99 from its original price of $299 on Amazon.
The GoPro Karma Grip offers smooth, shake-free video even when you’re in constant motion. If having a body-mounted or handheld perspective is important for you, then you won’t be disappointed. The stick includes built-in camera controls for stopping and starting recording, changing modes, adding HiLight tags and switching your GoPro on or off. What’s more, its built-in battery make it last for about two hours of pure, uninterrupted cinema-quality recording.
It’s surprising to see the Karma Grip go on sale with $100 off. Still, it’s a good deal especially for those who love to go on outdoor adventures. Buy it today!