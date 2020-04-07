Buy the latest Apple AirPods Pro for $234

Active noise cancellation is something that you always want in an earphone. Not many earphones can deliver noise cancellation such as the new Apple AirPods Pro.

If you think there isn’t a discount on the latest model, you are wrong. Now you can buy the new Apple AirPods Pro on Amazon for only $234 instead of the original price i.e., $249.

Apple AirPods Pro

These Apple AirPods have a brilliant design that delivers the best features. With the active noise cancellation, you will not hear the surrounding sounds, making it easy to concentrate on what you are listening to. These AirPods Pro easily fits your ear and will not cause discomfort at all.

What’s best is that it has the Apple H1 chip which allows you to control music and calls without any trouble. These AirPods pro deliver powerful audio. Another feature that this new AirPods Pro has is the transparency mode. It allows you to hear the sound in your surroundings.

These are also water-resistant. When it comes to connectivity, nothing beats the AirPods Pro. These automatically connect with your iPhone or the Apple Watch. You can access Siri quickly with the phrase, “Hey Siri.”

If you are looking for a discount on the latest AirPods Pro, then you should buy from Amazon. You will save $15 with this deal.