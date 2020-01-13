Buy these true wireless earbuds for just $16

Recently lost an AirPods and don’t want to spend big bucks for a replacement yet? These $16 wireless earbuds should serve your budget well while waiting for the next paycheck. Today, the Wireless Earbuds TWS Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones are down to just $15.75 from its original price of $34.99 on Amazon. Add the code ‘556KVQCL‘ at checkout to see the price reduction before clicking ‘Buy Now’.

Wireless Earbuds

The Wireless Earbuds TWS Headphones have Bluetooth 5 technology for better connections and sound improvement. Speaking of which, sound is great and the bass is enhanced due to a large-sized driver. Dual mics provide HD communication, while an IPX5 waterproof rating keeps the earbuds working even in sweat and rainy conditions, e.g., outdoors and in the gym.

Each earbud offers 3 to 4 hours of playback, and the charging case provides 12 more. When there’s a 50% off deal, you shouldn’t hesitate- buy the Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Earbuds today!