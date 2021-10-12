Buy this Essential Tech Storage at $100 Off

People who own a smartphone, tablet and laptop will find that there’s no such thing as enough storage space. If you’re on a budget, you can get the recently discounted WD 1TB My Passport SSD External HD, which is down to just $139.99 from its original price of $230 on Amazon.
WD’s external storage drive lives up to its name- it’s just the size of a smartphone and can conveniently carry up to a terabyte of data, including videos, files, documents and more. NVMe technology ensures you get decent read and write speeds so you won’t have to wait longer than necessary.
Being an external SSD you’ll want it to have a degree of durability, to which My Passport delivers. The shell is drop resistant, shock resistant and vibration resistant- your files will be kept safe inside and out, thanks to the built-in AES hardware encryption.
The WD 1TB My Passport External SSD is a proven product, and at $100 off it’s certainly an excellent deal. Get it today!