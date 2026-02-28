C1X Modem of Apple is the First Reported Failure for iPhone Air

Apple has encountered a failure in its new 5G modem C1X chip for the iPhone Air. This is the first time that marks the incident known to the world involving Apple’s baseband technology. The iPhone Air will be the first device to release with the 5G C1X Apple-designed modem chip.

An incident surfaced on Reddit on a support thread with the username ‘itstheskylion’. He talked about the device losing reception for cellular connectivity. The device showed no signal bars, with diagnostics showing a hardware-level issue in cellular connectivity.

The company is preparing for the new generation of iPhones with C1X and C1 modems to be monitored closely and internally as part of Apple’s current development work. The new C1X is anticipated to be released in the iPhone 17e in March, while the iPhone fold, iPhone 18 Pro, and Pro Max models will have the new C2 modem.