News

Calendar app to have reminders app integration in iOS 18

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18

A report from AppleInsider claims that the Calendar app will have Reminders app integration when iOS 18 launches.

With the Calendars and Reminders app integration, iPhone users can organize and schedule reminders from the Calendars app without having to open and navigate through Reminders. Once an entry has been added to Calendars, Reminders will automatically pick it up and send notifications. Visibility for the reminders is set to week, month, or day views. In addition, the integration and functionality will be available in macOS 15 as well.

iOS 18

Aside from the Reminders and Calendars integration, it’s believed that Notes and Calculator will have the same functionality with the launch of iOS 18. The newest operating system will have new AI-based Safari features, including ‘Web Eraser’ and ‘Intelligent Search’, among others. iOS 18, along with macOS 15 and others are expected to be announced during this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

