California ‘Rights to Repair’ bill now active

California recently signed a new bill into law that allows consumers to repair and diagnose their consumer appliances and electronics.

SB 244 was signed into law this week by California Governor Gavin Newsom. The Right to Repair law essentially requires companies to provide their customers with the necessary tools to repair and diagnose their products. It’s worth noting that Apple is a proponent of this, having sent a letter to the state to adopt the bill despite having objections against other similar legislation.

Apple has an existing Self Service repair program for Macs and iPhones and provides repair manuals, components, and repair kits for their devices. In addition, the Cupertino-based company has partnered with independent repair shops and also has an Independent Repair Provider program.

SB 244 says that unauthorized repair and service shops must disclose that they are not using OEM parts, which is a boon for Apple.