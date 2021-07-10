California woman loses MacBook at Apple Store and was found later

An Apple customer by the name of Corina Fezi had gone to the Apple Store to have her MacBook repaired only to have it lost by the company.

Modesto resident Fezi visited Apple Vintage Faire in Modesto for a screen repair and was told that she could pick up her MacBook on June 23. However, come pickup time she was told that her computer was lost.

Fezi stated she was calling Apple support and no one had any information on where her computer was. Unfortunately for her the device contained passwords and data that wasn’t backed up prior to taking it to the Apple Store.

A few days later Apple told CBS Sacramento, who reported the news that the computer was recovered and the customer received it.

Apple has password and data backup measures such as the iCloud Keychain and others to prevent data breaches. The news serves as a reminder that MacBook users should back up their sensitive or personal data before bringing it to an Apple Store.