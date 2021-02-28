Callum Turner and Austin Butler join Apple TV+ ‘Masters of the Air’ cast

Apple has added Callum Turner and Austin Butler to its cast of ‘Masters of the Air’, which will be exclusive to the Apple TV+ platform.

‘Masters of the Air’ is the sequel to ‘Band of Brothers’, an award-winning TV show from HBO. The series will be based on the book ‘Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany’ authored by Donald L. Miller. It will be a limited run series with Apple Studios producing it and Gary Goetzman, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg as executive producers.

The series will consist of 10 episodes with an estimated cost of $200 million. It’s also the second show Spielberg has produced for Apple TV+, with the first being ‘Amazing Stories’.

Callum Turner will play Major John Egan and is known for his role in the movie ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’. Austin Butler will play Major Gale Cleven and is known for his work in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’.