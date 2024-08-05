Canada and Australia gains Apple Account Cards support in Wallet app

The Wallet app in Canada and Australia has gained support for Apple Account Cards.

Two years after Apple Account Cards were introduced in the US, the service has reached more regions, namely Canada and Australia. Wallet app users can now update the app to the latest version and have the option to add their Apple Account Cards and information within the platform via an Apple ID. Credit balances with Apple IDs can now be viewed for Apple Store gift cards and App Store accounts. For the Apple Account Cards to work, users must update their iPhones to iOS 17.6 and live within the region. Service is believed to be limited to the US and Japan.

Users can add their Apple Account Cards in the Wallet app by going to Available Cards, then ‘Add Apple Account’, and viewed via the Wallet app for purchase of music, games, apps, and Apple products.