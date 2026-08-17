Canada and United States Businesses Can Promote Themselves on Apple Maps

Ads are now being sold for Apple Maps, providing incentives to promoters. Canada and United States firms are now able to register in Ads on Maps with many conditions depending on the size of the firm; qualified firms that order by the 11th of October will receive a discount.

The discount is only applicable to the spend next month rather than a lower rate of purchase. There are also limits to this, such as the discount capping out at $1,000 and 15%.

Advertising has now been taken to the App Store, and now to Apple Maps for their service. Those who are already promoting with the service will have another option that can run alongside the ads being run presently.

Home Service ads will not be accepted by Apple for Apple Maps, meaning no electricians or plumbers are able to promote using the service provided by Apple.