Canada and US receive Apple Maps’ parking feature

Apple Maps is now updated for US and Canadian customers to provide parking information in 8,000-plus locations across the regions.

Apple partnered with SpotHero, a parking platform, to create an easy way to determine parking availability. Options include filtering based on several factors such as wheelchair accessibility, EV charging, and more.

iPhone users can search for popular destinations and get parking data by tapping the ‘More’ button, which is found within the place card. The ‘Parking’ button then searches for available spots and reserves the chosen space in the SpotHero website, all without having to exit the app. SpotHero said that the parking feature option will be available on Mac computers soon.

Apple rolled out a new Maps app with better navigation, custom 3D landmark models, greater detail, and turn-by-turn directions for walking using augmented reality. The latest partnership with SpotHero serves as the latest addition to making Maps the go-to navigational resource.