Canada launches Tap to Pay in the region

Apple posted an update online on Tap to Pay arriving in Canada through select payment platforms.

Tap to Pay is a feature on the iPhone that allows businesses and users to accept payment on the iPhone wirelessly and without needing additional hardware such as a point-of-sale machine. The process is simple- customers can tap their Apple Watch or iPhone on the merchant’s iPhone. Alternatively, they can use a debit card or credit card to achieve the same goal. Payment is made secure using NFC technology, which is also on Apple Pay.

Businesses in Canada can choose apps offered by Square, Stripe, Moneris, or Adyen to start. Apple mentioned that others, including Helcim, Fiserv, Chase, and Aurus will join the Tap to Pay feature. It will also be available in select Apple stores in the region, and later on to retail shops like Sephora this year, although there’s no timeline mentioned.