Canadian artists get highlighted on ‘Behind the Mac’ video

Apple has recently uploaded a new ‘Behind the Mac’ video focusing on Canadian artists using the Mac in their respective disciplines.

‘Made in Canada’ is around 30 seconds long and spotlights up and coming creators and the Canadian artistic community. It features still images and video clips of personalities such as Grammy awardee Willo Perron, Justin Bieber, Win Butler, Shawn Mendes, actor and director Karena Evans, Chiara Young, Curtis Waters, Jessie Reyez, Orville Peck, Haviah Mighty, The Kid LAROI, Kaytranada, High Klassified, The Halluci Nation, Charlotte Cardin, Daniel Caesar and A-Trak.

The ad starts with a Maestro Fresh Wes quote and background music of ‘Hot’ by Freq Motif and Just John. The video description tells Canadians making an impact on global music culture using their creativity and a Mac.

The video can be viewed on Apple Canada’s official YouTube channel. Regional adaptations have also been released for Japan, the UK and Canada.