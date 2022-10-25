Candidate beta of macOS Ventura launches

Apple recently published a Release Candidate build of its upcoming macOS Ventura ahead of the official release.

The 12th beta Release Candidate build can be accessed via the Apple Developer Center and is currently available to developers that have signed up for the program.

Hardware that has a previous version installed will get the update over the air. It’s expected that the public beta will be released shortly and can be downloaded at the official Apple Beta Software Program page.

The last beta release for macOS Ventura was released on October 11. The 12th iteration has a build number of 22A379. In similar news, Apple also released similar updates of its older macOS versions, including the 12.6.1 and 11.7.1.

It’s believed that they will be launched alongside macOS Ventura and come with security patches and bug fixes.

Anticipated features of macOS Ventura include Continuity Camera, Live Captions, and Passkeys, among others.