‘Cannot Be Used’ Apple Card issue surfaces

Apple Card users are finding out they cannot pay for goods or services due to a ‘Cannot Be Used’ error within the Wallet app.

In an announcement, Apple says that the best solution is to remove the card via the ‘Remove Card’ option, then re-adding it through the Wallet app using the ‘plus’ button. The user will have to choose Previous Cards, then follow on-screen instructions to complete the process. The Cupertino-based company assures Apple Card users that transaction history will remain intact after re-adding the card to the Wallet app.

At this point, it remains to be seen how many users are affected. Apple did not share any further details surrounding the matter. Social media posts are now circulating the world wide web in regards to the error message.

Apple Card launched in 2019 and remains a US-only exclusive. The card can be used via the Wallet app, although there’s a physical card given for swiping purposes.