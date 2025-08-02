Capcom Brings ‘Resident Evil’ App Store Sale

Five Resident Evil games are heavily discounted on the App Store as part of Capcom’s promotion.

Advertisements

The 5 games on sale include Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 2. Prices can vary according to title, with Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil Village having the biggest discount at 75% off, which brings them down to just $9.99. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 7 is only $7.99, Resident Evil 3 is $9.99, and Resident Evil 4 is $19.99. It’s worth noting that the DLCs for them are discounted as well.

The Resident Evil Village is only for the Mac App Store and cannot be played on an iPad or iPhone. Controller support and in-game achievements are enabled. The rest of the titles can be accessed on supported Apple devices. Those interested can try them for free and unlock the rest with an in-game purchase.