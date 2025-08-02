News

Capcom Brings ‘Resident Evil’ App Store Sale

By Samantha Wiley
Capcom Brings ‘Resident Evil’ App Store Sale

Five Resident Evil games are heavily discounted on the App Store as part of Capcom’s promotion.

Advertisements

The 5 games on sale include Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 2. Prices can vary according to title, with Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil Village having the biggest discount at 75% off, which brings them down to just $9.99. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 7 is only $7.99, Resident Evil 3 is $9.99, and Resident Evil 4 is $19.99. It’s worth noting that the DLCs for them are discounted as well.

Capcom Brings ‘Resident Evil’ App Store Sale

The Resident Evil Village is only for the Mac App Store and cannot be played on an iPad or iPhone. Controller support and in-game achievements are enabled. The rest of the titles can be accessed on supported Apple devices. Those interested can try them for free and unlock the rest with an in-game purchase.

Advertisements

Latest News
visionOS 2.6 is Now Available
visionOS 2.6 is Now Available
1 Min Read
The 11th Generation iPad 256GB is $50 Off
The 11th Generation iPad 256GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Adobe Launches New Photoshop AI Tools
Adobe Launches New Photoshop AI Tools
1 Min Read
Safari 26 Beta Debuts on macOS Sonoma and Sequoia
Safari 26 Beta Debuts on macOS Sonoma and Sequoia
1 Min Read
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 1TB is $300 Off
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 1TB is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Apple TV App Launches ‘Summer Deal of the Day’ Promo
Apple TV App Launches ‘Summer Deal of the Day’ Promo
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone May Debut Fall 2026
Foldable iPhone May Debut Fall 2026
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 2 is $80 Off
The Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Multi-Device Pairing Arriving on PlayStation DualSense Gamepads
Multi-Device Pairing Arriving on PlayStation DualSense Gamepads
1 Min Read
Apple Offers Gift Cards for AppleCare+ Users
Apple Offers Gift Cards for AppleCare+ Users
1 Min Read
‘Dead Island 2’ Launches on Mac App Store
‘Dead Island 2’ Launches on Mac App Store
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?