Capture Professional-Looking Shots and Videos with the Crane M2 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer, Now Only $162

Need a solid gimbal to add to your videography kit? The Zhiyun Crane M2 is widely compatible with cameras, Android devices and iPhones and can lead to professional-looking footage for personal or social videos. Among the list of supported models include GoPro cameras, Canon, Panasonic and Sony brands.

Today, the Zhiyun Gimbal Stabilizer is down to just $161.40 from its original price of $269. Use the coupon code CRANEM2 at the checkout section to get the deal.

The M2 touts a new quick release system with the help of one button. Balancing is done and settings are saved via memory lock and scale mark. Also, you get a unique latch and locking pin design so the axes won’t swing during travel. It’s small enough to fit in your pocket or backpack and weighs only 500 grams. At just 6.1 inches, you can easily bring it on your next adventure!

The discount makes the 3-axis gimbal stabilizer from Zhiyun worthy of purchase. Get it today!