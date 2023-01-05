Car thieves foiled by AirPods, Find My network

A Texas man used his AirPods and Find My network to track down and apprehend thieves who stole his car.

Dawayne Arrington woke up to find his car gone and his work van burgled. The Texas native then remembered that he had his AirPods in the vehicle and promptly opened the device’s Find My tracking feature. He then discovered that his car was parked on Interstate 35.

Arrington surveyed and found five people- he called the police to get assistance. While waiting, the car thieves woke up and ran away. The victim recalled tackling a perpetrator as he reached for his gun. San Antonio police turned up and picked up four suspects who were traveling on foot. The fifth suspect drove away in the victim’s car, which was later found again via the Find My network.

San Antonio police were able to recover several other vehicles that were stolen on the same night.