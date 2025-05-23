Apple releases CarPlay Ultra, exclusive to Aston Martin

Apple’s CarPlay has been around for over ten years, and it just received its most significant upgrade in quite a while. The company shared in a press release that CarPlay Ultra, which was first hinted at back in 2022, is now finally here. Some Apple enthusiasts thought this feature might never actually launch.

The new version of CarPlay comes with some cool new features, but the key point to note is that the only way to access it right now is by purchasing a new Aston Martin vehicle in the U.S. and Canada. Current Aston Martin models equipped with the necessary technology will receive CarPlay Ultra in an update “in the coming weeks,” while Genesis, Hyundai, and Kia have all committed to adding it gradually. As a result, not many people will get to try out CarPlay Ultra anytime soon.

Display shows important information

The major update here is that CarPlay can now take over every screen in your car, rather than just using one main display or a portion of it. This means you can show important info like GPS directions, the music you’re playing, and other UI elements on the screen behind the steering wheel, for example, so that this information is right next to your fuel gauge and speedometer. In theory, this should make it a lot easier to keep your eyes on the road.

Apple mentioned that they will collaborate with car manufacturers to create suitable visual themes for various vehicles. Fortunately, the wait for CarPlay Ultra to be available in other cars isn’t too long; Apple says it will be rolled out to more vehicles worldwide within the next 12 months.