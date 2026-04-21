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CarPlay Ultra To Come To These Car Brands

By Samantha Wiley
CarPlay Ultra To Come To These Car Brands

CarPlay Ultra was released last year, the next-generation software for the CarPlay system for cars. A year has now passed, and CarPlay Ultra is exclusive to the most recent luxury vehicles released by Aston Martin.


In May last year, Apple declared that other vehicle manufacturers would be planning to receive CarPlay Ultra, to name a few, Genesis, Kia, and Hyundai. CarPlay Ultra has deeper integration with the system and cluster of the vehicle. An iPhone connected will provide you with data related to the app you are in, with information for your car, such as engine temperature, fuel level, tire pressure, and more.

CarPlay Ultra To Come To These Car Brands

Each interface will be made for each model and identity of the vehicle manufacturers, with drivers given the option to select a design option from many design presets. CarPlay Ultra is at least going to one significant model coming from Kia or Hyundai.


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