Carplay Unit Featuring Spatial Audio Announced By Pioneer

A new in-dash car receiver with Dolby Atmos audio playback support found in Apple CarPlay has been announced by Pioneer. The feature branches out for the first time into the category of aftermarket. Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos have been supported by Apple for 5 years for the Apple TV, iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Music, and the HomePod.

Pioneer has the technology called Pure Autotuning to deal with vehicle interiors and their acoustic variability, taking different materials, shapes, speaker placements, and sizes into account, and then it makes adjustments for placing the listener at what Pioneer refers to as an acoustic center position.

The receiver has a 10.1-inch capacitive touchscreen in HD with support for wireless Android Auto, connectivity for Bluetooth, and CarPlay. The interface has a split-screen mode that lets drivers view navigation while still having access to system functions and audio controls. SPHERA is made for installation in the universal aftermarket to accommodate different vehicles.