Carplay Waze integration rolls out today

Car owners with CarPlay Dashboard will now be able to access Waze to navigate around.

After beta testing Waze has been added to the multiscreen dashboard. The update also introduces a new feature called lane guidance.

Waze integration is making its rounds on the internet, with users showing images of the update in action.

Before the integration users had to switch screens to check map details and audio controls as they arrive to their destination. Now, multiple screens are shown on a dashboard where users can see audio controls, the map and more.

The feature was first locked for Apple Maps and introduced in iOS 13. Then, it was expanded so third party developers could add to the dashboard mode in their navigation apps.

The new CarPlay update should be available to download right now. Those who have one can connect their device to the internet to see the new changes.