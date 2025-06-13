CarPlay

CarPlay Video Playback Through iPhone Announced

By Samantha Wiley
CarPlay Video Playback Through iPhone Announced

Apple recently announced that CarPlay will soon be able to play videos using an iPhone.

Advertisements

CarPlay streaming will be enabled for iPhone users via wireless streaming. Due to the possible accidents that might happen, Apple said that the feature can only be used when the car is in a parked state in order to curb distracted driving. The user’s iPhone will have sensors to check whether the car is moving or not, and end or allow playback when this happens.

CarPlay Video Playback Through iPhone Announced

Apple mentioned that carmakers will need to add AirPlay video support, which means it might take a while. The functionality will be on both the CarPlay Ultra and regular CarPlay. However, it’s not clear whether the feature will be on new cars or will have backward support. Availability might depend on safety regulations per country. Some EV brands offer the same feature when the car is parked and allows apps from YouTube and Netflix.

Advertisements

Latest News
New Safari Technology Preview Version Released
New Safari Technology Preview Version Released
1 Min Read
The iPad Mini 7 is $99 Off
The iPad Mini 7 is $99 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Black Titanium Appears on Apple Refurbished Store
Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Black Titanium Appears on Apple Refurbished Store
1 Min Read
Mac Studio with M3 and M4 Chips Appears on Apple Certified Refurbished Stores
Mac Studio with M3 and M4 Chips Appears on Apple Certified Refurbished Stores
1 Min Read
Flag Spam Voicemails to Launch in iOS 26
Flag Spam Voicemails to Launch in iOS 26
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $100 Off
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Debuts ‘F1’ Movie Haptic Trailer
Apple Debuts ‘F1’ Movie Haptic Trailer
1 Min Read
Package Tracking Feature to be Added to Wallet App
Package Tracking Feature to be Added to Wallet App
1 Min Read
iOS 26 Will Have Anime-Style ChatGPT in Image Playground
iOS 26 Will Have Anime-Style ChatGPT in Image Playground
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off
The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Journal App Heading to iPad and Mac
Journal App Heading to iPad and Mac
1 Min Read
Apple Music to Have Pin Feature on iOS 26
Apple Music to Have Pin Feature on iOS 26
1 Min Read
Lost your password?