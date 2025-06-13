CarPlay Video Playback Through iPhone Announced

Apple recently announced that CarPlay will soon be able to play videos using an iPhone.

CarPlay streaming will be enabled for iPhone users via wireless streaming. Due to the possible accidents that might happen, Apple said that the feature can only be used when the car is in a parked state in order to curb distracted driving. The user’s iPhone will have sensors to check whether the car is moving or not, and end or allow playback when this happens.

Apple mentioned that carmakers will need to add AirPlay video support, which means it might take a while. The functionality will be on both the CarPlay Ultra and regular CarPlay. However, it’s not clear whether the feature will be on new cars or will have backward support. Availability might depend on safety regulations per country. Some EV brands offer the same feature when the car is parked and allows apps from YouTube and Netflix.