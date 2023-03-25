Lucid Air EVs now support wireless CarPlay

Car manufacturer Lucid Air has added wireless CarPlay support for its EV lineup.

Lucid Motors recently announced wireless CarPlay integration to its EV models. Lucid Air owners will now see their iPhones connect to the system automatically and without having to plug any cables. CarPlay offers access to Messages, Apple Music, Apple Maps, and others using a similar interface for seamless navigation. The dashboard will sport a familiar user interface for navigation, playing music, or reading and responding to messages, for example.

Lucid Motors also shared a video on Twitter along with the announcement of CarPlay integration. The 15-second video shows a dashboard with CarPlay and the words ‘Apple CarPlay integration. Now standard in every Lucid Air.’

Lucid Air electric vehicles are considered luxury vehicles in the EV niche. The Pure model starts at $87,400. The Lucid Air was given the MotorTrend Car of the Year award in 2022 due to its ‘level of innovation and sophistication’.