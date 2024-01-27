CarPlay

Next-generation CarPlay arriving in 2024

By Samantha Wiley
CarPlay

The next major iteration of CarPlay is set to debut sometime in 2024, as evidenced by code in iOS 17.4 beta.

Advertisements

Aside from new features found in iOS 17.4 beta, Apple has also updated its website to confirm that CarPlay support will be arriving on US vehicles. The wording ‘vehicle announcements coming in late 2023’ has been replaced with ‘first models arrive in 2024’, although there is no specific date on when it will launch or become available to other regions. Developers have seen new changes to Carplay, including a ‘goodbye’ sign when the vehicle is shut off, the ability to adjust the color scheme and theme, and several others.

CarPlay

Tire pressure, media, climate, closures, charge, car camera, and auto settings have undergone overhauls, and Apple claims that Porsche, Nissan, Jaguar, Honda, Audi, Acura, Renault, Polestar, Mercedes-Benz, Lincoln, Land Rover, and Ford have committed to integrating CarPlay on their vehicles.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
AirPods Pro
The 2nd-Generation AirPods Pro with USB-C is $60 Off
1 Min Read
New Emojis
iOS 17.4 to introduce new emojis
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
The 2020 MacBook Air with M1 Chip is $249 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 15
Apple adds new ‘Swoop’ video for iPhone 15
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview 187 launches
1 Min Read
TSMC’s 2nm Chips
TSMC’s 2nm chips going to Apple
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Mini
The 6th Generation iPad Mini is 20% Off
1 Min Read
Death Stranding
Death Stranding for iPhone and Mac to launch January 30
1 Min Read
X
Passkeys support added to X
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music Classical arrives in Japan, China, and more
1 Min Read
Apple Magic Keyboard
The Renewed Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro is 46% Off
1 Min Read
watchOS 10.3
watchOS 10.3 released
1 Min Read
Lost your password?