Next-generation CarPlay arriving in 2024

The next major iteration of CarPlay is set to debut sometime in 2024, as evidenced by code in iOS 17.4 beta.

Aside from new features found in iOS 17.4 beta, Apple has also updated its website to confirm that CarPlay support will be arriving on US vehicles. The wording ‘vehicle announcements coming in late 2023’ has been replaced with ‘first models arrive in 2024’, although there is no specific date on when it will launch or become available to other regions. Developers have seen new changes to Carplay, including a ‘goodbye’ sign when the vehicle is shut off, the ability to adjust the color scheme and theme, and several others.

Tire pressure, media, climate, closures, charge, car camera, and auto settings have undergone overhauls, and Apple claims that Porsche, Nissan, Jaguar, Honda, Audi, Acura, Renault, Polestar, Mercedes-Benz, Lincoln, Land Rover, and Ford have committed to integrating CarPlay on their vehicles.