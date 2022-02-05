Carrot Weather launches version 5.5

Weather app and ‘App of the Year’ Carrot Weather has released a new update which brings along several improvements and features.

Version 5.5 is now available to download for Carrot Weather users. It contains rebuilt weather maps for faster experience, and forecast map layers with an inspector tool so users could view data values. There are also 6 new map styles that focus on the data layers users want to see, with support for flat and round Earth.

Furthermore, the app now has smart zoom, which allows the user to zoom out for extended and short-term forecasts, and zoom in to view the radar. Rounding out the app details are a new in-depth guide, full screen mode, layer presets, GIF sharing and secret locations.

Carrot Weather can be downloaded for free on the App Store and for Apple Watch, iPad and iPhone devices. In-app purchases unlock all the features Carrot Weather has to offer.