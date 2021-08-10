Carry a Snazzy Mini Keyboard with you anywhere at $10 Off

If flash and substance are your main features for a keyboard then you should definitely check out the Corsair K65 RGB Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. Today, it’s down to just $100.57 from its original price of $110 on Amazon.

The wired gaming keyboard touts a level of customization you won’t find in others. Its per-key RGB backlighting, radiant spacebar and Corsair logo key are all programmable.

Speaking of performance, each keycap is PBT-based and double shot for maximum resistance to shine, fading and wear. 100% Cherry MX Speed offers a superb response time of 1.2mm actuation, which translates pretty well on any game you play.

The mini keyboard has the Axon hyper processing technology for faster inputs at 8,000Hz. Compared to a full-sized keyboard, the K65 is only 60% and can fit into your bag easily.

Snap up the Corsair K65 RGB Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and you’ll smoke the competition. Try it today!