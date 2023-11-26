Casetify hit with Multi-Million dollar lawsuit

Case manufacturer dbrand and YouTuber JerryRigEverything has filed a lawsuit against Casetify for blatant copying of iPhone cases.

The copying started when Casetify put out a Samsung Galaxy S23 phone case that had the designs of an iPhone’s internal components. Then, all their products started having the same iPhone image. In comparison, dbrand and JerryRigEverything were selling Android and iPhone cases that had a design of that model’s internal components. Casetify argued that they were doing the same for the models, but the image was the same iPhone internals.

However, recently Casetify launched a range of cases called Inside Out, and apparently it stole the images from JerryRigEverything and dbrand. JerryRigEverything presented several evidences in the form of Easter Eggs that only the company could make. Now, a multi-million dollar lawsuit has been filed against Casetify for the allegations. Casetify recently posted on X to address the concern and removed the line from their platforms.