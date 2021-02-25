Cast and creators of ‘Ted Lasso’ to join PaleyFest

Creators and cast of the hit series ‘Ted Lasso’ on Apple TV+ will be making an appearance on this year’s PaleyFest.

Variety recently reported that the team of Ted Lasso, along with 5 other participants are coming to the longstanding LA event.

PaleyFest, hosted in Los Angeles is an event where fans get to meet cast and creative teams behind popular TV shows. Audiences can look forward to breaking news stories and exclusive behind-the-scenes from their favorite stars and directors.

The other five series participating in PaleyFest include Lovecraft Country, Evil, Six Feet Under and The Queen’s Gambit.

Early access will be provided to Citi cardholders and Paley Center members on March 26. Afterwards, the general public can register for access thru the Paley Yahoo channel on March 30.

‘Ted Lasso’ crew will have a panel discussion on April 1 and includes Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.