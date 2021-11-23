Cast of ‘Ted Lasso’ Host The Grove store launch

A special launch event of the relocated Los Angeles The Grove Apple Store saw the cast of Apple TV+ ‘Ted Lasso’ go up for a Q&A session.

The Grove is set to open November 19. In the meantime, Tim Cook, Apple CEO joined the show’s creators and stars in a Q&A discussion. Some of the notable stars include Cristo Fernandez, who plays Dani Rojas, Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso, Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent, Juno Temple, who plays Keeley and Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard.

An unforgettable evening with @JasonSudeikis and the cast of @TedLasso! Thank you for spending time with us in our beautiful new store, Apple The Grove, ahead of our grand opening tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/2J0QtVqSE1 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 19, 2021

Apple says that the new store will be twice as big as the original, and will have a reimagined interior for discovering Apple services and products, for support and participating in Today at Apple sessions.

‘Ted Lasso’ is an Apple TV+ original and is currently on its second season, with a third one well underway. A subscription to the streaming service costs $4.99 a month.