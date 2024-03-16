Caviar releases 18-Karat gold Apple Vision Pro

Custom luxury manufacturer company Caviar will be making an 18-karat gold Apple Vision Pro that will be priced higher than the $3,499 Apple offers.

On the company’s main website, the project consists of Connolly leather for the headband, and a gold visor cover attachment, which was inspired by Gucci ski masks and Tom Ford flip-up glasses. In the post, Caviar mentioned that ‘not everyone appreciates having their eyes displayed on the external screen’, and that they will create a version to ‘preserve your privacy if you wish.’

Caviar said that the CVR Edition of Vision Pro will only have 24 units and come at a limited edition 2025 launch date. Although there isn’t a set price, it will be ‘available on request’ but may have a price tag of $40,000 or above. Other Apple-related items include an iPhone 15 Pro that matches the Vision Pro’s look and costs $8,060.