Celebrity spotted using unreleased Beats Fit Pro earbuds

Code found this week in iOS 15.1 beta suggested that Beats is planning to release a new earbuds, and this has been more or less confirmed with the spotting of a celebrity wearing it in the wild.

A social media post showed Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian wearing the yet-to-be-released Beats Fit Pro in pink, which gives viewers a glimpse of the earbuds in action. The audio accessory appears to jut out a fair bit from the ears, with the new wingtips providing a bit of comfort by easing ear pressure in the canal area.

It’s rumored that Beats Fit Pro is set to be released November 1 and tout a stemless design and features such as Transparency mode, active noise cancellation mode and the brand’s ‘b’ logo on the body.

The Beats Fit Pro is expected to launch in four colors, including gray, black, white and pink. Price is yet to be announced.