Update your iPhone and iPad devices immediately for security reasons, says CERT-In

Apple’s iPhone and iPad devices have been found to be affected by a serious security flaw. According to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), some select models of the iPhone and the iPad are “currently being exploited” through active vulnerabilities.

The agency added that all users are requested to update their devices to iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 as soon as possible. The CERT-In agency which falls under the wing of India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a high severity for the vulnerability found in iPhone and iPad devices.

Many Apple devices at risk, including the latest models

“A vulnerability has been reported in Apple iOS and iPadOS which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and gain elevated privileges on a targeted system,” said CERT-In. The vulnerability found is reportedly related to memory corruption which could harm users’ data if not updated to the latest version of iOS and iPadOS on the iPhone and the iPad.

The devices affected by the memory corruption vulnerability are reportedly all the latest models and some recent models. On the iPhone side, all the releases including the iPhone 6S and after are affected. On the iPad side, all releases including and after the iPad Air 2 are affected. All the iPhone and iPad users using any of the above mentioned devices should immediately update their devices to the latest version of software released by Apple.

The iPod Touch (7th generation) also falls under the list of devices affected by the vulnerability. The new iPad Pro models are also affected by the vulnerability, along with the iPad mini 4 and later version, the fifth generation iPad and later.

As reported by The Times of India, the memory vulnerability in iOS and iPadOS devices exists in the IOMobileFrameBuffer of the operating system.