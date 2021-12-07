Charge Both Your iPhone and AirPods with the $9 Off iOttie iON Wireless Duo Charger

iOttie’s wireless dual charger is every bit as good as Apple’s proprietary MagSafe products, and are more affordable to boot. Today, you can take home the iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand for just $40.95, down from its original price of $50 on Amazon.

The wireless charging stand is designed for optimal use of space and can multi-task on both your iPhone and AirPods. Your smartphone gets 7.5W of juice and can be propped both ways, horizontally or vertically depending on your needs. The Qi charger supports fast charging technology and works on other Qi-compatible devices as well.

Other notable quality of life improvements include an anti-slip pad on both charging points, fabric-wrapped surface to prevent scratching and charging indicator LEDs so you’ll know the status of your devices anytime. The stand is sleek, looks good on any surface and does its job excellently. At $9 off, the iON Wireless Duo Charger by iOttie is a must-buy!