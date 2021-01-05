Charge Wirelessly and in Style with the Discounted Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

Ditch your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods charging cable and get the Mophie Universal 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Stand instead. Today, it’s down to just $103 from its usual price of $140 on Amazon.

The Qi stand has special slots for the AirPods or AirPods Pro, Apple Watch and iPhone and it’s intuitive to boot. You now have a central location to charge all of them in Landscape or Portrait mode.

Inside, the charging coils are optimized for fast charging. Your iPhone will get up to 7.5 watts so you can use it sooner. Wireless charging of AirPods is also possible, thanks to a dedicated spot that won’t obstruct your Apple Watch display on Nightstand mode.

You’ll love the stylish glass design of the charging station. It looks absolutely great on just about any surface you put it on.

Save 26% on a Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station and enjoy the convenience of having an accessory that can juice up your earphone, watch and smartphone. Buy it today!