Chargeworx ACCESSORY KIT for Apple AirPods is 54% off

iLounge has a special deal on the Chargeworx Accessory Kit for Apple AirPods, which allows you to make the most of your AirPods.

AirPods owners can get a complete kit to max out their earbuds in one easy bundle. Chargeworx’s accessory kit includes a watch band holder, a magnetic safety strap, carabiner and silicone case, which serves to protect your AirPods and case, make it easy to access and allows you to bring your earbuds to virtually any environment whether indoors or outdoors.

The accessory bundle only costs a fraction of an AirPods and yet extends the Apple product’s lifespan considerably. You can work out, job, go on a trip and explore the great outdoors without worrying about your wireless earbuds.

The Chargeworx 4-Piece Accessory Kit for Apple AirPods normally costs $49, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $22.99. You get an amazing 54% off with our deal. Buy it today!