Chase potential partner for Apple Card

By Samantha Wiley - Senior News Editor
Apple Card

A new report reveals that the financial bank Chase could be a potential new partner for the Apple Card.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims in his ‘Power On’ newsletter that Chase could be the next partner for Apple Card. The financial institution already has a relationship with Apple and is an early partner of Apple Pay, having worked with the company for its Ultimate Rewards program for special deals and discounts. It’s also worth noting that Chase is a significant credit card partner for App Store and Apple Store online transitions.

Apple Card

In the same vein, Chase already has an existing Mastercard network, and a partnership would mean that Apple won’t need to make the switch to American Express or Visa. The only exception would be the 4.15% annual rate which isn’t the usual rate Chase is offering. It’s also possible that the platform will be split among banks.

