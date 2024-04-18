News

Chat Filters feature on WhatsApp launches

By Samantha Wiley
WhatsApp

Messaging platform WhatsApp recently launched a new feature that allows users to find conversations faster.

The new Chat Filters is now live and available to download on the App Store. Three filters appear at the main conversation list, namely Groups, Unread, and All. WhatsApp described the new filters in its latest blog post, saying that All is the default view, while Unread is for conversations users need to respond or catch up to. In the meantime, Groups is for group chat search. Chat filters are being released on a rolling basis on both Android and iOS platform in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp

With Chat Filters, users will no longer need to scroll through their inboxes to find the messages they’re looking for. WABetaInfo reported that aside from chat filters, the company is also working on a favorite channels pin on the Updates screen, which is limited to beta users.

